NANTICOKE -- Police in Luzerne County are trying to identify this man, who they say used counterfeit money Thursday night at a store in Nanticoke.

According to reports, the man pictured here in surveillance photos -- clad in a Superman shirt -- used the fake hundred dollar bill at 5:30 p.m. at the CVS on East Main Street in the borough.

If you recognize him, or have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Nanticoke Police Department at (570) 735-4000.