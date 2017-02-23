WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Southern Columbia Beats Rival Central Columbia in Districts

Posted 10:34 pm, February 23, 2017, by

Julian Fleming scored 19 points and the Southern Columbia boys basketball team beat rival Central Columbia 70-54 in the District IV "3A" quarterfinals.

