Protesters Picket Healthcare Repeal Outside Hospital Where Congressman Marino Met With Doctors

WILLIAMSPORT -- Dozens of protesters lined High Street in Williamsport, holding picket signs to show their opposition of President Trump`s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“As a young person who is about to not have healthcare, I find it infuriating that it`s so blatantly not represented,” said Hannah Ramsauer from Williamsport.

They were lined up in front of UPMC Susquehanna Health Hospital and came armed with heavy duty props, including this giant wheelchair.

“Rural hospitals are at risk if that's done, there have already been hospitals lost,” said Steve Muthner from Jersey Shore.

“We would like to fixed rather than repealed,” said Alison Hirsch. “There are things that need to be fixed in it.”

The real cause of anger here was that their congressman, Republican Tom Marino, was inside the hospital, having a private meeting with doctors.

They say Marino is refusing to hold a town hall meeting to discuss the Affordable Care Act with residents.

“Oh, that galls me,” said Muthner. “He works for us, what more do you have to say? No matter what our issue is, he works for us, and he's going to be up there [in the hospital].”

“I am disgusted and guess what, the next election day when he`s on the ballot, guess whose vote he's not going to get,” said Randall Reid from Jersey Shore.

“It's very frustrating, it's a little scary and we're constituents, we're voters, we want our voices heard by our representatives,” said Maryjean Moser from Williamsport.

“He won't talk, I mean we went to his office, we left messages,” said Hirsch. “Today, I did get polite response from one of his staff people, I sent him a long list of things I want to see kept in the Affordable Care Act, I think his staff are doing their job fine, I just think the congressman is trying to hide from us.”

Newswatch 16 did try to speak with Congressman Marino but was turned down.

A spokesperson confirms Marino has no town hall meetings planned at this time.