WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Old Forge Girls Ready for District Semifinals Thanks to Tough Schedule

Posted 6:42 pm, February 23, 2017, by

The Old Forge girls basketball team credit their tough schedule for their readiness in the District 2 "2A" tournament. They're paired against top-seeded Northwest in the semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s