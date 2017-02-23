Mother Charged After Smuggling Drugs into Courthouse Bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- A woman is facing charges after she attempted to smuggle drugs into her daughter's court hearing in Schuylkill County.

Beth Krepich, 56, of Dauphin County, was placed into custody after the incident Tuesday, after she conspired with her daughter -- a current inmate at the Schuylkill County Prison -- to bring a bag of pills into the courthouse where her daughter's hearing was being held.

According to police, Krepich and her daughter discussed their plan Tuesday morning during a monitored phone call, which officers intercepted.