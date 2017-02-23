Man Faces Sex Charges in Two Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING COUNTY -- A man from Luzerne County is facing sex charges in two separate counties.

Bruce Carey, 29, of Pittston was charged Thursday with unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors in Wyoming County.

This is in addition to pending charges in Luzerne County filed against Carey, where he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages and inappropriate photos to two underage girls.

According to police, Carey admitted to chatting with both victims using chat applications on his iPhone, claiming that he would drink alcohol while chatting with them and "forget about their age."