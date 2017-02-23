The Loyalsock boys basketball team beat Troy 64-47 in the semifinals of the District IV "3A" tournament.
Loyalsock Boys Defeat Troy in Districts
-
Southern Columbia Beats Rival Central Columbia in Districts
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Lewisburg vs Loyalsock basketball
-
Loyalsock vs Central Columbia
-
Loyalsock hoops
-
-
Loyalsock on Lewisburg
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals
-
Abington Heights Boys Roll Past Wallenpaupack in Districts
-
Nanticoke Boys Beat Wyoming Area in Districts
-
Mountain View Boys Beat Northwest in Districts
-
-
Selinsgrove vs Central Columbia
-
West Scranton Advances in Districts With Win Over North Pocono
-
Blue Ridge Advance in Districts with Win Over Lackawanna Trail