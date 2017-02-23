Jordan Abdo's shot with less than five seconds to go lifted the Pottsville boys basketball team to a 45-43 win over Southern Lehigh in the District XI "5A" tournament.
Jordan Abdo Lifts Pottsville Past Southern Lehigh 45-43
-
Saucon Valley vs Pottsville
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Southern Columbia Beats Rival Central Columbia in Districts
-
North Schuylkill vs Pottsville girls basketball
-
Pottsville Beats Williamsport 55-52 in Marquee Matchup
-
-
Blue Mountain vs Pottsville basketball
-
Pottsville vs Tamaqua
-
Minersville Girls Excited for Districts
-
Mt. Carmel Boys Hold Off Southern Columbia 52-48
-
Blue Mountain Beats Marian Catholic in Schuylkill League Semifinals
-
-
Forest City Girls Look to Repeat at Districts
-
No. 8 Sullivan County Rolls Over Millville in Districts
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals