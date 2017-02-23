× Heading off Addiction: Young People in Recovery

A new nonprofit in Lackawanna County wants to help more young adults head off addiction.

A local chapter has started in our area that’s branched off the national organization “Young People In Recovery” or YPR.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the group Thursday and also shared information surrounding some upcoming events aimed at helping young people, ages 14 to 35, combat addiction.

The volunteer-based organization is using donated space from Peckville Assembly of God in the Blakely area.

Members say their group puts a big focus on combating prescription drug abuse since more teens are losing their lives to pain killers compared to heroin and cocaine combined.

QUICK FACTS ON FREE EVENT:

WHAT: Community Chat with Young People In Recovery

WHY: To help those 14 to 35 combat addiction

EVENT: Free Community Chat

WHEN: Monday, February 27

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Blakely

ANOTHER EVENT WITH YPR:

Adolescent Support Group

Sundays at 7 p.m.

431 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton (rear part of the IBEW building)

For more information on YPR in Scranton, contact Yolanda Battaglia at 570-903-8700 or email scrantonpa@youngpeopleinrecovery.org. You can also head to the group’s Facebook page here for more information.

There’s also a YPR chapter in Wyoming County. Learn more at this link!

About Young People in Recovery (YPR)

The group was founded in 2010 and based in Denver, Colorado. YPR is a non‐profit, national advocacy organization. YPR and their Chapters aim to reduce stigma in the community regarding addiction and recovery through community awareness events. The Scranton Chapter also aims to empower the individual in recovery as well as provide better access to treatment, education, employment, and housing.