Family Awarded Late WWII Vet’s Medals in Luzerne County

Posted 11:17 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:47PM, February 23, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- The family of a late World War Two veteran accepted medals Thursday in Wilkes-Barre after they were awarded to the Pearl Harbor survivor posthumously.

Sergeant John Ostrum was bestowed the service medals and ribbons -- including a Bronze Star and a Sharpshooter badge -- for his service over seven decades ago.

The medals were presented by Congressman Matt Cartwright at his office along North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Ostrum's children tell Newswatch 16 that their father risked his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor by moving an oil tanker away from a burning airplane hanger -- all while under heavy fire.

Sergeant Ostrum died many years ago at the age of 58.

