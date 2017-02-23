Families Flee Crumbling Building in Towanda

Posted 12:21 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:35PM, February 23, 2017
TOWANDA – Part of a building in Towanda collapsed leaving 18 people displaced.

The three-story apartment building on Bridge Street began to crumble sometime around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

American Red Cross officials said six families living there were able to escape without injury.

The Red Cross is assisting those families after the building collapse.

1 Comment