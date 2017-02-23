Families Flee Crumbling Building in Towanda
TOWANDA – Part of a building in Towanda collapsed leaving 18 people displaced.
The three-story apartment building on Bridge Street began to crumble sometime around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
American Red Cross officials said six families living there were able to escape without injury.
The Red Cross is assisting those families after the building collapse.
1 Comment
bradord county cronyism
Full blown cronyism between the landlord and the building inspector. Trust me, I know this!