Everything Coming and Going on Netflix in March

Two big Disney flicks make their debut on Netflix in March with “Pete’s Dragon” and “The BFG.” Some classic favorites like “Jaws” and “Animal House” will be saying farewell.

See below for a list of titles that are arriving and leaving Netflix in March 2017. Titles in BOLD are available for download.

All title and dates are subject to change

ARRIVING IN MARCH:

Avail. 3/1/17

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Avail. 3/3/17

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

Avail. 3/4/17

Safe Haven (2013)

Avail. 3/5/17

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/8/17

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

Avail. 3/9/17

Thithi (2015)

Avail. 3/10/17

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

Avail. 3/13/17

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Avail. 3/14/17

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/15/17

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

Avail. 3/16/17

Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coraline (2009)

Avail. 3/17/17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/18/17

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

Avail. 3/20/17

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

Avail. 3/21/17

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

Avail. 3/23/17

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

Avail. 3/24/17

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Avail. 3/25/17

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Avail. 3/26/17

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Avail. 3/27/17

Better Call Saul: Season 2

Avail. 3/28/17

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/30/17

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

Avail. 3/31/17

13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016

Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LEAVING IN MARCH:

Leaving 3/1/17

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: War

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

Leaving 3/2/17

Black or White

Sweetwater

Leaving 3/3/17

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

Leaving 3/4/17

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

Leaving 3/5/17

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving 3/6/17

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

Leaving 3/7/17

Hansel vs. Gretel

Leaving 3/8/17

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

Leaving 3/15/17

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving 3/16/17

American Dreamz

Leaving 3/23/17

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving 3/25/17

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

Leaving 3/27/17

Dragonwolf

Leaving 3/28/17

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving 3/29/17

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne