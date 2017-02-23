Emotional Reunion Between Scranton Mom And Medic Who Saved Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A West Scranton mother had an emotional reunion Thursday afternoon with the medic she credits with helping save her baby boy.

Amy Cusick called 911 last Friday when her baby Danny had a seizure. A Commonwealth Health ambulance arrived first, followed by two other ambulances and police vehicles.

A female medic took the baby and rushed to the ambulance to start helping him.

"The one medic came right in, scooped him right out of my dad's arms, who was holding him and just took him right out to the ambulance,” said Cusick.

Baby Danny was whisked to a Scranton hospital, and then airlifted to Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville.

It was all a blur, but Cusick says she distinctly remembers the medic who took her son stopping to apologize.

"She said, ‘I have to apologize to you.’ I said ‘For what?’ She said, ‘because I feel like a horrible person, I just came in and I scooped him out of your arms and I ran to the truck with him.’ She said, “You have to understand it's my job to do what I can do to make him better immediately.’"

Danny was diagnosed with the flu and a respiratory virus.

He spent two days at the hospital before being released.

When the family arrived home, Cusick, who didn't know that medic's name, went on Facebook in an effort to find her and thank her.

"I wanted her to know she's not a horrible person, she -- along with the other medics -- are Danny's little heroes," she said.

Exactly 15 minutes after she posted the thank you, Cusick got a message that her hero medic was named Amanda Craig, and she had read the message and broke down in tears.

After some messaging on social media, an emotional reunion happened at Cusick's home, where Craig got a chance to hold baby Danny again.

"This is so overwhelming, unnecessary and it's crazy how much I appreciate this so much. I don't even have the words, I'm speechless. I'm so happy,” Craig said.

She even brought a special gift for little Danny: a blanket she made herself, complete with an ambulance on it.

The blanket serves as a little reminder of how this relationship all started.

"I think Amanda is going to be a huge part of our lives going forward, which we welcome her with open arms," Cusick said. "I'm just very thankful, very grateful."