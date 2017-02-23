WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Blue Mountain Boys Lose Heartbreaker to Allentown CC in Districts

Posted 10:37 pm, February 23, 2017

The Blue Mountain boys basketball team lost on a last second three pointer, 51-48 to Allentown Central Catholic in the District XI "5A" quarterfinals.

