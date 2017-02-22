West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals

Posted 7:44 pm, February 22, 2017, by

The West Scranton boys basketball team beat North Pocono 42-29 in the District 2 "5A" tournament. They'll face Crestwood in the district semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

