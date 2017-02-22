× Trailer Hauling Natural Gas Crashes in Susquehanna County

FOREST LAKE TOWNSHIP — A strong smell could greet people waking up in one part of Susquehanna County Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a tractor trailer hauling natural gas crashed on North Road near Montrose around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say there’s no danger to the public but the gas still in the truck still needs to be vented.

That could spread a strong gas smell for about a half mile radius.

North Road is shut down while crews clean up in Susquehanna County.