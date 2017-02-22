This week on POL: Crow Hunting with Leroy Sportsman’s Association

Posted 12:26 pm, February 22, 2017, by

Coming up this week, we'll head to Bradford county for a crow hunting tournament with members of Leroy Sportsman's Association.  Plus we'll talk to a biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission about the need for organized crow hunts and their effect on the environment.  We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s