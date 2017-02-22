Coming up this week, we'll head to Bradford county for a crow hunting tournament with members of Leroy Sportsman's Association. Plus we'll talk to a biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission about the need for organized crow hunts and their effect on the environment. We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on POL: Crow Hunting with Leroy Sportsman’s Association
-
Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo Comes to Lycoming Mall
-
Fall Turkey Hunt & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #5
-
Great American Outdoor Show
-
A Rabbit Hunting Reunion
-
Deer Hunters Debate New Semi-Automatic Weapons Law
-
-
Wayne County Winter Rabbit Hunt
-
Hunters Still Recovering from Sullivan County Flooding
-
DEP Cites Keystone Landfill for Violations
-
Governor Wolf Signs Bill Allowing Semi-Automatic Weapons for Hunting
-
Frein Trial Means Possible Tax Hike
-
-
15th Appearance For Southern Columbia Tigers In Eastern Final
-
Bomb Squad Makes Easter Eggs for Visually Impaired
-
PA Game Commission: Pheasant Farm in Lycoming County to Close