WILKES-BARRE — The man seen on security camera footage holding up a convenience store last week in Luzerne County has been caught.

Richard Dellacroce, 45, of Wilkes-Barre has been charged with robbing the Pantry Quik in Kingston.

He also admitted robbing a Sunoco gas station and convenience corner in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month.

Dellacroce told police he needed the money to feed a heroin addiction.

