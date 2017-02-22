Senator Casey Visits Senior Center in Luzerne County

KINGSTON — Senator Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) has been working his way around Pennsylvania this week.

The second-term senator is not necessarily holding town hall meetings, but having events which try to bring attention to issues important to Democrats.

That included a stop Wednesday at the Active Adult Center in Kingston.

Casey talked about the importance of making sure there are no changes to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

He also talked to us about the push to repeal and replace Obamacare. He said there’s a resistance to that in northeastern PA.

“People are energized to prevent these kinds of destructive policies. I’ve never seen anything like it in my time in public office,” said Senator Casey.

The senator’s office has been very vocal on social media in opposition to many of President Trump’s actions.

