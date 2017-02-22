Scranton Men Beat Catholic in Landmark Semifinals

Posted 11:42 pm, February 22, 2017, by

The Scranton men's basketball team beat Catholic 75-68 in the semifinals of the Landmark Conference tournament. The Royals will host Moravian Saturday in the conference title game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s