Powerball Jackpot Climbs over $400 Million Mark

SCRANTON -- The stakes are high with more than $400 million dollars on the line in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot drawing.

The jackpot is one of the largest ever, and many people can't resist taking a shot at winning it all.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to at least $403 million, making it the 10th largest in the game's history. The largest Powerball jackpot hit $1.6 billion in January 2016.

According to the folks who run Powerball, the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The last winning jackpot ticket was sold on December 17. There have been 18 drawings since then.

Powerball tickets are $2 and you can select your numbers or have a computer pick them for you.

If you match the first five numbers but not the Powerball number, it's a $1 million prize.

The range of numbers for the white balls is 1 through 69 and the numbers for the Powerball are 1 through 26.

The jackpot passed $400 million when no one won the big prize Saturday night. Nine second-prize tickets were sold.

Owners at Birney Quick Serve on Birney Avenue in Scranton say they've been very lucky with lottery games in general, especially the scratch-off games. They have their customers sign their winning ticket and hang them up in the store. They say they're going to start to need a bigger wall.

Back in May 2014, the owners also sold a winning Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1 million. The store got its cut of $10,000.

