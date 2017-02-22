Police: Hazleton Man Used Social Media for Sex Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man from Hazleton already accused of convincing teenage girls to send him nude photos on social media now faces more charges.

Keefer Ngirngesechei, 20, is also charged with, among other things, promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors.

He was already accused of blackmailing the girls who sent him naked photos in exchange for sexual favors. Troopers say Ngirngesechei solicited girls on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

He faces charges in both Carbon and Luzerne Counties.