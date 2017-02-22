Police: Hazleton Man Used Social Media for Sex Crimes

Posted 8:37 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35PM, February 22, 2017

A man from Hazleton already accused of convincing teenage girls to send him nude photos on social media now faces more charges.

Keefer Ngirngesechei, 20, is also charged with, among other things, promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors.

He was already accused of blackmailing the girls who sent him naked photos in exchange for sexual favors. Troopers say Ngirngesechei solicited girls on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

He faces charges in both Carbon and Luzerne Counties.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s