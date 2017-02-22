Plans for Bridge Replacement Project Revealed in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:13 pm, February 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10PM, February 22, 2017

DUNMORE -- Plans for a major highway construction project in Lackawanna County were on display for the first time.

Residents met with PennDOT representatives at Dunmore Elementary School Wednesday night to learn more about the anticipated five-year-long overhaul to replace the twin bridges on Interstate 84.

PennDOT says once construction begins, traffic on the twin spans that run over Roaring Brook will continue in two lanes in both directions.

A detour along Route 435 near Elmhurst is expected in the final stages.

The work is expected to start in 2021.

