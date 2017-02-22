Plans For Bridge Replacement Project Revealed in Lackawanna Co

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Plans for a major highway construction project in Lackawanna County were on display for the first time tonight. Residents met with Penndot at Dunmore Elementary School to learn more about the anticipated 5 year-long overhaul to replace the twin bridges on Interstate 84.

Penndot says once construction begins traffic on the twin spans that run over Roaring Brook Township will continue in two lanes in both directions.

A detour along Route 435 South near Elmhurst is expected in the final stages. The work is expected to start in 2021.