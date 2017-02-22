Old railroad bridge in Luzerne County to come down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER -- This dilapidated railroad bridge will finally come down now that the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority has taken back ownership. That's according to the Department Environmental Protection.

LAG Wrecking owned the old Coxton railroad bridge connecting Exeter borough and Duryea over the Susquehanna River. It did not follow a state order to fix it or tear it down. State officials say $1 million in state funding will go toward the demolition. There is no word on when that will happen.