No. 2 Dunmore Girls Run Past Meyers 50-18 in Districts

Posted 10:43 pm, February 22, 2017, by

The No. 2 Dunmore girls basketball team beat Meyers 50-18 in the quarterfinals of the District 2 "3A" tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s