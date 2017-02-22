The Mountain View boys basketball team beat Northwest 46-40 in the District 2 "2A" tournament.
Mountain View Boys Beat Northwest in Districts
-
Elk Lake Girls Beat Mountain View 57-41 in Districts
-
Old Forge Girls Take Down Wyoming Seminary in Districts
-
Old Forge Boys Hold Off Mountain View 47-42
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Pittston Area 44-31
-
-
Blue Mountain Beats Marian Catholic in Schuylkill League Semifinals
-
West Scranton Advances in Districts With Win Over North Pocono
-
Blue Ridge Advance in Districts with Win Over Lackawanna Trail
-
Berwick Girls Happy to Advance in Districts
-
West Blows Out East in the Poconos
-
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Pocono Mountain West vs Stroudsburg boys basketball
-
Stroudsburg Boys Win By 46 at PME