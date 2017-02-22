× Motorcycle Riders Gearing Up for Warmer Weather

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A warm-up this month means motorcycles are out on the roads much sooner than most years.

“We’ve been driving along all winter long and we haven’t seen a motorcycle in four months so there is a ton of bikes on the road especially with the weather being so nice,” said Corbin Leiby.

The garage at horsepower Harley Davidson near Williamsport is crowded with choppers.

“It’s a great idea when you get your bike out for the first ride of the year to just double-check everything,” said Corbin.

Mechanics are checking but also repairing bikes.

“The car didn’t stop at a stop sign or stopped and didn’t see the bike and proceeded and actually t-boned the rider on the motorcycle,” said Leiby.

“It’s a Harley Sportster 883. It’s a 2003,” said Jared Hill.

Jared Hill rode his Harley Sportster to the Harley shop. For Hill, preparing for the season means stocking up on the proper safety gear. When he hits the road he’s always keeping an eye out for other drivers.

“You get up next to big trucks, they throw a lot of wind. You can get sucked under, you can get pushed off the road, so just have to be mindful,” said Hill.

Drivers want to stay safe too; it’s why most of us put on our seatbelts. The riders at Harley tell us drivers are still distracted a lot of times it’s because people are on their cellphones.

“Texting, I mean, they just don’t pay attention. That’s why you have to ride defensively,” said John Wilton from Muncy.

John Wilton and his wife Dena couldn’t wait for the warmer weather. This year they started riding in January.

“It’s been a little cool but you just, you just want to go,” said Wilton.

Warmer weather is a plus but John plans to ride no matter what.