Leiby’s To Open “Before Easter”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH TAMAQUA -- It's pretty quiet outside Leiby's Ice Cream House and Restaurant in South Tamaqua, but there are hints of work going on inside. And on the restaurant's Facebook page, there are pictures of progress.

"It was always the place to go, like Friday night football, it always seemed like it was the place to go,” said Mark Conville of Tamaqua.

Leiby's closed in 2007, after more than 40 years in business. It was a shock to many in the community. There was word the place would re-open, but no specific details until now.

The owners just posted a message to Facebook with a promise to re-open by Easter—April 16th.

"We used to go there after football games and weekends, we have a lot of history there so it's wonderful that we're having something else in this area to bring back some business and places for people to go as a family and hang out,” said Ruth Conville of Tamaqua.

"I think it's pretty awesome, it will be a good thing around here, another place for someone to go,” said Joseph Bevins of Tamaqua.

For many, this place holds a lot of history, a lot of memories and a lot of excitement for the future.

"I worked there as a dishwasher when I was in high school, so and pretty much everybody I knew has either worked there or would frequent it, so it was sorely missed for a long time and when it closed we didn't know if anything would ever open and now that we know it's opening, it's like a breath of fresh air,” said Mark Conville.