Lackawanna County Proposes Cremation Fee Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Less than a week after Luzerne County announced an increase in cremation fees, neighboring Lackawanna County wants to do the same.

An ordinance to increase the fee from $25 to $35 was read at Wednesdays commissioners meeting.

The Lackawanna County coroner tells us the higher fee is the result of an increase in the number of cremations. Since all cremations must be investigated by the coroner's office, more money is needed to offset the cost of making a part-time deputy coroner full-time.