TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP -- State police are investigating after they say a tractor trailer hit a home in Carbon County.

Troopers say the truck hit the home at the intersection of Stagecoach Road West and Hazelwood Road in Towamensing Township. The owner of the home signaled the driver who pulled over a few miles down the road. There is no word yet if the driver will face charges.

Troopers tell us this is not the first time this house in Carbon County has been hit.