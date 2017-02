× Embezzlement Charges for Former Bank Employee

LOCK HAVEN — A former bank employee in Clinton County is accused of embezzling more than $52,000 to pay her own bills.

Instead of depositing the money to a customer’s account, authorities say Jolene Edwards, 38, of Lock Haven, used it to repay personal loans and bills.

Officials say the theft happened while Edwards was a manager at Jersey Shore State Bank between 2012 and 2015.