Dickens’ Work On Display At Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE -- Original books, pamphlets even action figures of English writer Charles Dickens were on display at the Jane Conrad Apple Rare Books Reading Room at Susquehanna University.

Ruth Mengsteab read "A Christmas Carol" by Dickens in high school. She's now having 'great expectations' about finally getting to touch books that are more than 150 years old, some of his first edition works at the Blough Weis Library.

"It's pretty cool that they are first editions and we have Susquehanna University Alumni coming in and giving us the opportunity to look through these books and see what life like for Charles Dickens," said Ruth Mengsteab, Susquehanna University Senior.

Dickens' books were donated to the library by an alum.

Although it was not required some students used gloves to handle these historic pieces of literature.

The library plans on using them as teaching tools not just sit behind a glass case.

"There's all sorts of interesting ways that we can use these books not just as objects of literature but to study history, sociology, anthropology," said Katherine Furlong, University Librarian.

Students tells Newswatch 16 they were inspired by being able to physically hold and see the creativity and writing styles of Dickens.

"With communication and broadcasting you have to do script writing and to have this here is such a learning opportunity for all of the students here," said Ruth Mengsteab.

The display will be open for students and the public to see until the end of the semester.