Celebrate National Margarita Day With These Tasty Recipes

Salt or no salt? Frozen or on the rocks? That is the question.

Today is National Margarita Day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice.

They can be served on the rocks, which is shaken with ice… or frozen, blended with ice.

Some substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

DIY Margarita Mix:

Some great margarita alternatives:

