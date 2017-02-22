Berwick Girls Happy to Advance in Districts

Posted 7:41 pm, February 22, 2017, by

The Berwick girls basketball team beat Valley View in the quarterfinals of the District 2 "4A" tournament 54-38.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

