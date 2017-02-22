× Alleged ‘Bathroom Peeper’ Turns Himself In

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP — Police in Luzerne County say the guy who they believe secretly used his cell phone to record women in the bathroom at a pizza place turned himself in on Wednesday.

Wright Township police in Mountain Top took Juan Prieto to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on invasion of privacy and child pornography charges.

They say he turned himself in around noon after feeling pressure from his family members.

Shaven and with a new hair cut, the man who police looked for since Sat. cries when asked if he's sorry @WNEP pic.twitter.com/LDgW0zpshy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 22, 2017

A victim tells Newswatch 16 this day was a long time coming.

“I’m glad he’s off the street! I hope he goes away for a really, really, really, long time.”

This woman is reacting after hearing that the man accused of secretly recorded her using the bathroom at Luigi’s Restaurant in Mountain Top is under arrest.

Luzerne County detectives went looking for him and released his photo on Tuesday. They accuse him of making nearly 50 videos of women in the bathroom during their private moments.

“We do know that the police have everything that was videotaped and it’s being destroyed.”

Workers at Luigi’s say Prieto used to work there on and off but was not employed at the time of the alleged crimes.

They tell Newswatch 16 he used a trash can to break into the pizza place and climb through a window on two different occasions.

His fingerprints can still be seen on the window sill from when police dusted it for clues. Police believe he then crawled in a space above the bathroom, moved a ceiling tile, and recorded women using the restroom with his cell phone, including at least three girls.

This victim did not want to give her name but says she could not believe it when police told her she was one of the women who was recorded in the bathroom.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter and this is absolutely disgusting to me!”