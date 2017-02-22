× A Mission on the Mountain: Ski for the Cure

The tenth annual “Ski for the Cure” could have you swishing down the slopes for a cause this weekend in Carbon County.

The event raises funds for Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania which is focused on fighting breast cancer.

Seventy-five percent of the money raised this weekend and from other Komen activities throughout the year, including Race For The Cure, are used for education, screening and treatment grants. The rest goes to national research.

The goal of all Komen programs is to get the word out about prevention and early detection of breast cancer.

Komen of NEPA funds free mammograms for women and men who are medically underserved and uninsured across our area.

If you know of someone who needs a mammogram, call Komen of NEPA at 570-969-6072.

QUICK FACTS ON SKI FOR THE CURE:

WHAT: Ski for the Cure

Ski for the Cure WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Jack Frost Ski Area near Blakeslee

COST: Lift tickets start at $10.00 depending on your age.

CONTACT: Bernie, the organizer, 570-443-8425 Ext. 2671

For a schedule of events, click here.