Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thin Mints are quite tasty in cookie form, but imagine that flavor in your breakfast bowl.

The popular Girl Scout cookie is now available in cereal form thanks to General Mills.

We asked some Girl Scouts in Lackawanna County try out the new cereal to see how it compares.

And of course, if you prefer the real deal, you can find a Girl Scout cookie booth near you by clicking here.