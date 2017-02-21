‘Superload’ Ends Journey in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP -- A "superload" moving through our area over the past several days finally completed its journey in Luzerne County.

Viewer video shows the load making its way down Route 11 in Salem Township Monday night to the Moxie power plant near Berwick.

The load, which is 345 feet long and weighs more than 900,000 pounds, began its journey in Waverly, New York last week.

