Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A woman who was trying to help her child was hit by gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.

The victim told police she heard people fighting outside her home on Hutson Street around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say she was shot in the leg when she went to bring her child back in the house.

That woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger here in Wilkes-Barre.