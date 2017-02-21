× Pittston Family Devastated by Fire Needs Helping Hands

PITTSTON — Paula Fuhrman says she has her two sons, Michael, 20, and Ben, 3. Everything else is up in smoke.

The family’s home off Swallow Street in Pittston burned Monday, along with everything inside. Michael and Ben were home at the time and Michael managed to save his little brother. The family dog died.

“Accidents happen every day and you never think it’s going to be you. You never think it’s going to be your house. You never think it’s going to be your family,” said Paula’s sister Jennifer Shinko.

Paula Fuhrman was too upset to speak to Newswatch 16 on camera.

Family members are trying to help her cope with the devastation of losing her home of 12 years.

She wants to rebuild but had no insurance. There is, however, some hope.

“It does mean a lot to see everyone coming together to help the families, not just mine but all those who have lost in fires as well,” said Paula’s cousin Tami Cannell.

A bank fund has been set up for the family and donations of all kinds have been coming in.

Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance is collecting clothing, which can be dropped off at the building at 83 South Main Street anytime or at the rear of the building on Wharf Street.

“When the community comes together and helps out, it’s really an amazing thing. It shows that people still really do care about each other,” said Chantelle Rupell, an EMT with Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance.

Paula Furhman says she’s thankful for everything people are doing to help. She’s not sure how she and her family will recover, but she knows there are a lot of people who care.

“Bless them all for reaching out and helping. That’s something like families like this need that helps, definitely,” said Shinko.

The Paula Fuhrman Family Fire Fund has been set up at UFCW Federal Credit Union.

Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance is collecting the following clothing:

Toddler boy clothing, size 4-5

Toddler shoes, size 11

Men’s clothing, size large

Men’s pants, size 34×34

Men’s shoes, size 12 ½

Women’s clothing, size 3X

Women’s pants, sizes 22-24

Women’s shoes, size 10