Man Facing Child Sex Crimes in Two Counties

PITTSTON — Authorities in two counties accuse a man of separate child sex crimes.

Officers in Wyoming County say Bruce Carey, 29, of Pittston, tried to have sex with a child under the age of 16.

In the other case, police in Luzerne County say Carey exchanged inappropriate pictures and messages with underage girls using his cell phone in the fall of 2016.

Carey faces numerous charges in both cases.