FREELAND -- Students at an elementary school in Luzerne County put the books away for some hands-on learning.

The youngsters at Freeland Elementary got to handle prehistoric bison bones on Tuesday.

The bones belong to Steven Bodner, a long-time collector of prehistoric items.

His granddaughter is a student at Freeland Elementary.

In addition to showing off the bones, Bodner also gave the students a lesson about the prehistoric era.