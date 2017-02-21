× Fire Rips Through Building in Old Forge

OLD FORGE – Several fire crews responded to a blaze that tore through a building in Old Forge Tuesday morning.

It broke out on Sussex Street around 9 a.m. The building is a double-block home with storage in the back.

Neighbors said the storage unit was used for comic books and collectibles.

Everyone got out safely but one resident was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At least 20 fire companies from two counties responded.

There is no word on the cause.