Fire Rips Through Building in Old Forge

Posted 9:49 am, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, February 21, 2017
OLD FORGE – Several fire crews responded to a blaze that tore through a building in Old Forge Tuesday morning.

It broke out on Sussex Street around 9 a.m. The building is a double-block home with storage in the back.

Neighbors said the storage unit was used for comic books and collectibles.

Everyone got out safely but one resident was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At least 20 fire companies from two counties responded.

There is no word on the cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

