DURYEA -- A fire scorched a vacant house in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent in some video of the flames shooting from the place on Dickson Street in Duryea.

Authorities haven't said if anyone was inside when the house caught fire around 5:30 on Tuesday.

No one lived at the home in Duryea.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement.

A fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire here in Luzerne County.