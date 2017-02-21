Donating Blankets to Help Women in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINGLE -- Some Wyoming Valley West Middle School students crafted 10 warm, fleece blankets at the West Side Career and Technical Center in Pringle on Tuesday.

It was part of the Luzerne County SHINE program, which stands for Schools and Homes In Education

The students presented the blankets to Ruth's Place, an emergency shelter for homeless women.

"It felt really nice giving back to the community because we take blankets for granted, so it feels really nice," said seventh grader Skyler Stempien.

The project was part of the program's "Giving Back Through Engineering Unit."