Crews Remove Traffic Split on Interstate 81 North Near Pittston

PITTSTON — A traffic split is gone for drivers on Interstate 81 north in Luzerne County.

Construction crews took down the barriers overnight near the Pittston interchange overnight.

The construction crew moved some traffic to the left, and the rest to the right, while it worked on bridges in the middle.

The entire bridge replacement project between Wilkes-Barre and the Pittston area is scheduled to finish in the fall.

