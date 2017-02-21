Crestwood Boys Beat Pittston Area 44-31

Posted 10:45 pm, February 21, 2017, by

Kyle Gegaris scored a game-high 16 points and the Crestwood boys basketball team beat Pittston Area 44-31 in the District 2 "5A" Tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

