Cash 5 Jackpot Winner Sold in Muncy

Posted 10:36 am, February 21, 2017, by
cash-5

MUNCY — One of two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from a drawing last week was sold in our area.

A winning Cash 5 ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold at Unity Food Mart in Muncy.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn – 09, 14, 16, 17, 35 — to each win $112,500.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The other winner was sold in Delaware County.

You can see the daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery live on WNEP-TV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s