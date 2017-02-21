× Cash 5 Jackpot Winner Sold in Muncy

MUNCY — One of two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from a drawing last week was sold in our area.

A winning Cash 5 ticket from Friday’s drawing was sold at Unity Food Mart in Muncy.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn – 09, 14, 16, 17, 35 — to each win $112,500.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The other winner was sold in Delaware County.

You can see the daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery live on WNEP-TV.