Reese Mensinger scored a game-high 34 points and the Berwick girls basketball team ran past Valley View 54-38 in the District 2 "4A" Tournament.
Berwick Girls Run Past Valley View 54-38 in Districts
-
Mid Valley Girls Tops Valley View 45-29
-
West Scranton Girls Top Valley View 52-44
-
Valley View vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
Minersville Girls Excited for Districts
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
-
Meyers vs Berwick
-
Scranton Prep Girls Get Past Lake-Lehman in Districts
-
G.A.R. Comes Back to Beat Berwick 54-50
-
North Pocono
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke boys basketball
-
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Valley View 58-39
-
Wyoming Valley West Girls Beat Crestwood for Conference Title
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38